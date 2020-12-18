Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.02 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $9.92 million and $2.02 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00034284 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011880 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006023 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, GDAC, DDEX, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Bibox, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.