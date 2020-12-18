Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.57

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and traded as high as $66.80. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 39,377 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.29 million and a PE ratio of 12.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.94%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

