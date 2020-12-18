SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $88,140.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony J. Recupero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $13,812.11.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 1,307,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,231. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 43.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

