Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Upgraded by Baader Bank to “Buy”

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Baader Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SXYAY. Societe Generale cut Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 89,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. Sika has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

