SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SkyWest by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $42.01. 2,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

