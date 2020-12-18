Smartshare (SSP) One Day Volume Hits $106,160.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.68. Smartshare has a market cap of $793,262.36 and $106,160.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00138551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00768633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00173218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00123081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00077686 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.