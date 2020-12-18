SnowGem Price Down 13.2% This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001275 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 336.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

