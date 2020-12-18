Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s previous close.

SOHU has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 14,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sohu.com has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 435,599 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.