SolarCoin (SLR) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,877.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00468141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

