Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SOLVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of Solvay to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Solvay has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Analyst Recommendations for Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit