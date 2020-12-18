Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SOLVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of Solvay to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Solvay has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

