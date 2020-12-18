Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) Trading Down 5.8%

Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.10 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 160.10 ($2.09). Approximately 81,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 157,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.22).

In other news, insider Christopher Mills bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($26,339.17).

