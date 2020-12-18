SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0012 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One SparkPoint token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $85,741.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00133666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00774478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00167110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00123852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078137 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,368,540,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,498,994,820 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

SparkPoint Token Trading

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

