Spectre.ai Utility Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $987,464.81 and $12.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00399486 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.39 or 0.02475152 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

