Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Ledger Susan St. Sells 5,664 Shares

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $913,093.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,241 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $324,718.80.
  • On Monday, September 28th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $305,230.80.

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $165.89. 3,854,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Splunk by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.76.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Buy Rating

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit