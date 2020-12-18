Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Ledger Susan St. Sells 5,664 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $913,093.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,241 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Tuesday, October 6th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $324,718.80.

On Monday, September 28th, Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $305,230.80.

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $165.89. 3,854,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Splunk by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.76.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.