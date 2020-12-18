StableUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00134889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00774199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00168640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00388868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00125729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00078106 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

