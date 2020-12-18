Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride Sells 29,028 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total value of $541,771.65.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.07. The company had a trading volume of 778,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.12. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,104.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 21.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 72.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

