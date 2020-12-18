Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

STMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $14,028,190. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1,104.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 21.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 72.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2,423.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

