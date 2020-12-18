StarDEX Price Hits $0.0624 on Major Exchanges (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. StarDEX has a total market cap of $340,992.07 and approximately $124.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00399300 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.00 or 0.02475976 BTC.

StarDEX Token Profile

StarDEX (XSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

