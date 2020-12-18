Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

