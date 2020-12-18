Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,904. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

