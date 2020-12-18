Stephens Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $135.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

NYSE:DRI traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.16. 3,843,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 926,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

