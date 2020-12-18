Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $2,792,781.20 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58.

On Friday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $1,322,806.77.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,257,014.01.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,297,705.06.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.01. 4,552,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,100. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

