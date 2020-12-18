Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BEST Call Options (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 8,244 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average volume of 593 call options.

Shares of BEST traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 661,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. BEST has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 58.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BEST by 6,236.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BEST by 262.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BEST by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

