Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BEST Call Options (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 8,244 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average volume of 593 call options.
Shares of BEST traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 661,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. BEST has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79.
BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BEST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
