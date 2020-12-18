Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SAUHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.31. 5,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Straumann has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.