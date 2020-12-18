Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading Down 5.1%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.12. 1,893,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,189,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $964.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.