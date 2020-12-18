Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

WISA opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

