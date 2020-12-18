Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.88

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.88 and traded as high as $43.96. Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 81,333 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.02. The stock has a market cap of £68.10 million and a P/E ratio of -24.33.

In other news, insider Michael Cunningham sold 20,000 shares of Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £10,400 ($13,587.67).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

