Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. 808,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 540,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

SRGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Surgalign during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

