SwftCoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.66 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00375142 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.97 or 0.02477567 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

