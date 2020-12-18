Switcheo (SWTH) 1-Day Volume Hits $348,301.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $348,301.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00134559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00767658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00168228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00123508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077586 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,195,367,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,118,494,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Switcheo

