Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.17

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.17 and last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 13863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sysmex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

