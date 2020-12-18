Tael Price Down 24.2% This Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $119.16, $4.92, $45.75 and $34.91.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00375218 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.41 or 0.02480504 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

