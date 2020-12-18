Target Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1,759.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the US dollar. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Target Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00384874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.02477410 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin (CRYPTO:TGT) is a token. Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

