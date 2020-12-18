Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. 2,726,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,264,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

