Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.55

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.55 and traded as high as $124.10. Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) shares last traded at $120.65, with a volume of 959,020 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The firm has a market cap of £226.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

About Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

