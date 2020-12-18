Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $411.22

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $411.22 and last traded at $408.90, with a volume of 432810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teleflex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

