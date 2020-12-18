Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TKAGY stock remained flat at $$15.32 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $16.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

