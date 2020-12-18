Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.72

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and traded as high as $25.82. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 21,566 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 Company Profile (NYSE:TDE)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

