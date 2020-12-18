Tellor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.69 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $24.75 or 0.00106919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00137428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00769808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00200507 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00078076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00123025 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,690,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,606,794 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

