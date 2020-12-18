Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TVE stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.16. 7,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,366. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

