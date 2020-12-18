Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) PT Lowered to $4.50

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

TRVCF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Friday. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

