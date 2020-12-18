Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cfra

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.82.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $24.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $680.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,403,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,950,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.90. Tesla has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $658.82. The stock has a market cap of $644.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,657.84, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,834 shares of company stock valued at $101,501,098. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

