Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cfra

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $750.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.82.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $19.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $636.61. 4,370,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,950,172. The firm has a market cap of $603.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,657.84, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $658.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.76 and a 200 day moving average of $375.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.97, for a total value of $5,337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,671. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,834 shares of company stock worth $101,501,098 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

