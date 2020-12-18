Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

