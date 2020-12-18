Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $151.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after buying an additional 328,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,864,000 after purchasing an additional 129,868 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 150,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $167.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

