The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

