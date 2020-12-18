The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.45.

NYSE SAM traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $964.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $957.32 and a 200 day moving average of $815.30. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total value of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,732 shares of company stock valued at $76,115,383. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

