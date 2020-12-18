The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.85. 1,714,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,333. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,666,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.