The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) versus Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Head to Head Review

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Freedom Bank of Virginia $25.57 million 2.31 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.76 billion 2.09 $2.82 billion $7.21 12.14

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 15.06% 12.03% 0.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 1 4 7 0 2.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $102.28, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, and Reston, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

