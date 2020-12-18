The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. 135,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,253. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

